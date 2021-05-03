How do i use this php parser with mysql?

how do i use this parser with mysqli?
coz i wanna use it with my chat System that i have
Yes i know theres an exmpale but that does not help me at all
<?php
/**
* A simple DisqusShortCode Parser function
*
* @author shoaiyb sysa
* @see https://snowdev.ml/
**/
//Shortcode Parser function
function disqusParser($text) {
// NOTE : I had to update this sample code with below line to prevent obvious attacks as pointed out by many users.
// Always ensure that user inputs are scanned and filtered properly.
$text = htmlspecialchars($text, ENT_QUOTES, $charset);
// BBcode array
$find = array(
'~\[disqus\]~s',
'~\[disqus\][/disqus\]~s'
/* '~\[b\](.*?)\[/b\]~s',
'~\[i\](.*?)\[/i\]~s',
'~\[u\](.*?)\[/u\]~s',
'~\[quote\](.*?)\[/quote\]~s',
'~\[size=(.*?)\](.*?)\[/size\]~s',
'~\[color=(.*?)\](.*?)\[/color\]~s',
'~\[url\]((?:ftp|https?)://.*?)\[/url\]~s',
'~\[img\](https?://.*?\.(?:jpg|jpeg|gif|png|bmp))\[/img\]~s' */
);
// HTML tags to replace Shortcodes
$replace = array(
'$?',
'$?'
/* '<b>$1</b>',
'<i>$1</i>',
'<span style="text-decoration:underline;">$1</span>',
'<pre>$1</'.'pre>',
'<span style="font-size:$1px;">$2</span>',
'<span style="color:$1;">$2</span>',
'<a href="$1">$1</a>',
'<img src="$1" alt="" />' */
);
// Replacing the BBcodes with corresponding HTML tags
return preg_replace($find,$replace,$text);
}
// How to use the above function:
$shorttext = "This is [b]bold[/b] and this is [u]underlined[/u] and this is in [i]italics[/i] with a [color=red] red color[/color]";
$htmltext = disqusParser($shorttext);
echo $htmltext;
?>```