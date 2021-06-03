How do I use a variable in less js as a command that appears before a parenthesis?

I’ve asked this question on Stack Overflow and on Github Issues but I couldn’t get any answers, so maybe this forum can help.
How do I use a variable in less js as a command that appears before a
( bracket or parenthesis?
.breadcrumb li:nth-child(2) a { background: darken(@breadcrumbrootback, 5%); }
.breadcrumb li:nth-child(2) a:after { border-left-color: darken(@breadcrumbrootback, 5%); }
I would like to change
darken( to
@breadcrumbcolouraction( so the command is chosen based on a variable (so it could be either lighten or darken based on the value or a variable). How do I do this?
@breadcrumbcolouraction: "darken";
@breadcrumbcolouraction: "lighten";
In less version
4.1.1 if I changed
darken to the variable
@breadcrumbcolouraction, the less file would fail to compile.