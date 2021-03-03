How do I use a variable in less js as a command that appears before a parenthesis?

I would say no. You can’t use variables to substitute a function name when calling the function. However, you can define a variable to hold the function itself and then use the appropriate variable based on the value of some other variable. You can also define your darken/lighten functions in something like a detached ruleset and then apply the ruleset on some other variable value (which would be useful if you want to use a whole set of rules at once).

@redcolor: #FF0000; @some-option: "darken"; @dark-set: { background: darken(@redcolor, 5%); } .box { width: 100px; height: 100px; } // Color box with dark red detached set @dark-set if option is darken .box when (@some-option = "darken") { @dark-set(); }

While the code above may seem not as direct as you are looking for, you can see how through the use of variables, variables that hold a value that is used as an option, guard clauses and detached sets you can apply variable properties based on the value of a variable elsewhere. If we changed @some-option to something like “lighten” we could define another guard clause definition for .box that could apply a whole other set of definitions.

Perhaps you can see a way to use all these different mechanisms to achieve a workable solution.