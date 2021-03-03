How do I use a variable in less js as a command that appears before a parenthesis?

I’ve asked this question on Stack Overflow and on Github Issues but I couldn’t get any answers, so maybe this forum can help.

How do I use a variable in less js as a command that appears before a ( bracket or parenthesis?

.breadcrumb li:nth-child(2) a { background: darken(@breadcrumbrootback, 5%); } .breadcrumb li:nth-child(2) a:after { border-left-color: darken(@breadcrumbrootback, 5%); }

I would like to change darken( to @breadcrumbcolouraction( so the command is chosen based on a variable (so it could be either lighten or darken based on the value or a variable). How do I do this?

@breadcrumbcolouraction: "darken"; @breadcrumbcolouraction: "lighten";