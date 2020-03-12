How do i upload image file in a dir using php? Below is my form page code

Kindly somebody help i have tried uploading image with blob type data input on my database but after i search over the internet i found out that it is not a good idea and now i want to upload it to my directory how do i do here? Down below my code somebody kindly help me.

<?php $host="localhost"; $username="root"; $pass=""; $db="registration"; $conn=mysqli_connect($host,$username,$pass,$db); if(!$conn){ die("Database connection error"); } // insert query for register page if(isset($_REQUEST['ronel'])) { $details=$_POST['details']; $location=$_POST['location']; $date=$_POST['date']; $time=$_POST['time']; $checkbox=$_POST['checkbox']; $name=$_POST['name']; $agegender=$_POST['agegender']; $contact=$_POST['contact']; $empid=$_POST['empid']; $dept=$_POST['dept']; $organization=$_POST['organization']; $summary=$_POST['summary']; $images=$_POST['images']; $outcome=$_POST['outcome']; $cause=$_POST['cause']; $action=$_POST['action']; $reportedname=$_POST['reportedname']; $position=$_POST['position']; $organisation=$_POST['organisation']; $reportedcontact=$_POST['reportedcontact']; $reporteddept=$_POST['reporteddept']; $status="Pending"; $comment=$_POST['comment']; $query="INSERT INTO `proposals` (`details`,`location`,`date`,`time`,`checkbox`,`name`,`agegender`,`contact`,`empid`,`dept` ,`organization`,`summary`,`images`,`outcome`,`cause`,`action`,`reportedname`,`position`,`organisation`,`reportedcontact`,`reporteddept`,`status`,`comment`) VALUES ('$details','$location','$date','$time','$checkbox','$name','$agegender','$contact','$empid','$dept' ,'$organization','$summary','$images','$outcome','$cause','$action','$reportedname','$position','$organisation','$reportedcontact','$reporteddept','$status','$comment')"; $res=mysqli_query($conn,$query); if($res){ $_SESSION['success']="Not Inserted successfully!"; header('Location:'); }else{ echo "<script>alert('Proposal not applied!');</script>"; } } ?>