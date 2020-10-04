How do I the make filter option in my To-do App work?

Hello everyone, I’m writing an event handler in Javascript that will enable me to filter my to-do list with three options (all, completed & uncompleted)… I can’t seem to get it to work
maybe because I’m a newbie, I started learning JS few weeks ago… This is the codepen link to the problem
Hello everyone, I’m writing an event handler in Javascript that will enable me to filter my to-do list with three options (all, completed & uncompleted)… I can’t seem to get it to work
When you click on the ticks, is that completed? It toggles a class of ‘mark’
If that is the case you can change your code to look for the ‘mark’ class instead
case 'completed':
if (todo.classList.contains('mark')) {
todo.style.display = 'flex'
} else {
todo.style.display = 'none'
}
break
case 'uncompleted':
if (!todo.classList.contains('mark')) {
todo.style.display = 'flex'
} else {
todo.style.display = 'none'
}
break
Thanks for your input @rpg_digital, i have updated the code, but it’s not working exactly how I want it to… When I click on:
“all” - I want all to-do list to be displayed(marked & unmarked).
“Completed” - only the marked ones should be displayed. And,
“Uncompleted”- only the unmarked should be displayed.
I did test it and it should work.
Edit. Removed comment about typo.
This is your script with the changes from above
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function (event) {
// selectors
const todoInput = document.querySelector('.todo-input')
const todoButton = document.querySelector('.todo-button')
const todoList = document.querySelector('.todo-list')
const filterTodo = document.querySelector('.filter-todo')
// event listeners
todoButton.addEventListener('click', myTodo)
todoList.addEventListener('click', deleteItem)
filterTodo.addEventListener('click', filterOption)
// functions
function myTodo (e) {
e.preventDefault()
// create a Todo input container
const todo = document.createElement('div')
todo.classList.add('todo')
// create a child item
const listItem = document.createElement('li')
listItem.classList.add('list-item')
todo.appendChild(listItem)
listItem.innerText = todoInput.value
// create a mark(completed) button element
const markTodo = document.createElement('button')
markTodo.classList.add('mark-todo')
markTodo.innerHTML = '<i class="fas fa-check"></i>'
todo.appendChild(markTodo)
// create a thrash(completed) button element
const trashTodo = document.createElement('button')
trashTodo.classList.add('trash-todo')
trashTodo.innerHTML = '<i class="fas fa-trash"></i>'
todo.appendChild(trashTodo)
// append todo to a its todoList parent
todoList.appendChild(todo)
// clear input field
todoInput.value = ''
}
function deleteItem (e) {
const item = e.target
if (item.classList[0] === 'trash-todo') {
const deleteTodo = item.parentElement
deleteTodo.remove()
}
if (item.classList[0] === 'mark-todo') {
const markTodo = item.parentElement
markTodo.classList.toggle('mark')
}
}
function filterOption (e) {
const todos = todoList.childNodes
todos.forEach(function (todo) {
switch (e.target.value) {
case 'all':
todo.style.display = 'flex'
break
case 'completed':
if (todo.classList.contains('mark')) {
todo.style.display = 'flex'
} else {
todo.style.display = 'none'
}
break
case 'uncompleted':
if (!todo.classList.contains('mark')) {
todo.style.display = 'flex'
} else {
todo.style.display = 'none'
}
break
}
})
}
})
Sorry for asking this dumb question:
You advised I changed my code to target the class of ‘mark’ like this
if(todo.classList.add.contains('mark')) and I understand your explanation for it thanks
But from the tutorial video I’m learning from, it targeted “completed” “uncompleted” even though they are not classes like this:
if(todo.classList.contains('completed')
if(todo.classList.contains('uncompleted')
Do you have any explanation why it is so, I’d be grateful
Not a dumb question, and all part of learning:)
Obviously I don’t know anything about the video tutorial, so it is kind of hard to advise.
If we do a search through your original script for the word ‘completed’ there are 6 occurrences (including the typo ‘comnpleted’).
Twice in comments
// create a mark(completed) button element
// create a thrash(completed) button element
Twice in your switch cases
case 'completed'
case 'uncompleted'
Twice in the classList checks
if(todo.classList.contains('comnpleted') <-- completed
if(todo.classList.contains('uncompleted')
There is no where, that I can see, where we are actually setting those classes e.g.
todo.classList.add('completed') or
todo.classList.toggle('completed')
This would suggest you are possibly missing a block of code from the tutorial?
In conclusion I would suggest have another look through the video/s and see if you have missed something.
I will have a thorough look once again. Thanks