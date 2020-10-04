How do I the make filter option in my To-do App work?

JavaScript
#1

Hello everyone, I’m writing an event handler in Javascript that will enable me to filter my to-do list with three options (all, completed & uncompleted)… I can’t seem to get it to work
maybe because I’m a newbie, I started learning JS few weeks ago… This is the codepen link to the problem

https://codepen.io/Que0/pen/WNwVgKd

#2

When you click on the ticks, is that completed? It toggles a class of ‘mark’

If that is the case you can change your code to look for the ‘mark’ class instead

case 'completed':
  if (todo.classList.contains('mark')) {
    todo.style.display = 'flex'
  } else {
    todo.style.display = 'none'
  }
  break
case 'uncompleted':
  if (!todo.classList.contains('mark')) {
    todo.style.display = 'flex'
  } else {
    todo.style.display = 'none'
  }
  break