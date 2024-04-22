How do I test if my dns server is working correctly?

I’ve read quite a few articles and that has just left me more confused.

There are a few things to look at to verify that the DNS server is working correctly. Obviously getting the results back are important, but that by itself doesn’t mean the DNS server is actually doing the work. The QUERY, ANSWER, and AUTHORITY fields at the top should show non-zero as it in does in our example:

Reference: https://fedoramagazine.org/how-to-setup-a-dns-server-with-bind/

While others say otherwise. What is the best way to determine that my BIND DNS server is running correctly and properly?