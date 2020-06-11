How do I target all of the classes of classNames?

With the following code, I can target the first element of class cls-3:

var testTarget1 = parentDOM1.getElementsByClassName("cls-3")[0]; testTarget1.style.fill = '#fff';

This is a reset script. When I target a different element of class cls-3, this reset script will reset all of class cls-3 to a fill of #fff. (Then the selected cls-3 will be set to #000. That part already works.)

There are 50 elements of cls-3 class. How do I target all of the cls-3 elements? [0]-[50] nor [0-50] works.

This returns error of “TypeError: testTarget1 is undefined”:

var parentDOM1 = document.getElementById("cmount1"); var i; for (i = 0; i < 51; i++) { var testTarget1 = parentDOM1.getElementsByClassName("cls-3")[i]; testTarget1.style.fill = '#fff'; }

What else should I try?