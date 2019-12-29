How do I stop pop ups on the desktop on Windows 10?

These are not pop up ads that happen on a web site.

They happen on my desktop as little pop ups in the lower right corner of my computer screen.

They look like this video I recorded here:



I do not know if they are tied somehow to another program working – like the Windows 10 mail program – or if they are a feature of chrome, but they are outside any other running program.