How do I stop pop ups on the desktop on Windows 10?
These are not pop up ads that happen on a web site.
They happen on my desktop as little pop ups in the lower right corner of my computer screen.
They look like this video I recorded here:
I do not know if they are tied somehow to another program working – like the Windows 10 mail program – or if they are a feature of chrome, but they are outside any other running program.
Have you checked the various auto start places in the register?
Have you tried to view or rule out all current processes in the system? Forgive me for not remember too much of the Windows I’ve used, does Crl+Alt+Del bring up the system/process monitor option in your version?