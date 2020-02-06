How do I solve my domain name search issue?

This is not really a problem that is ‘solved’, certainly not quickly, to my knowledge.

Your domain name is sufficiently close to an actual word in google’s dictionary (specifically from the looks of it, a company name), that it tries to help people find the ‘correct’ spelling. The only way (that i know of, anyway) to counteract this is for your site to be large enough to warrant its own inclusion in google’s search lexicon.

For what it’s worth, when I google the word ‘teqizer’, it doesnt try and correct the spelling.