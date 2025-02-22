How do I solve Largest content painfull in wordpress?

Hi everyone,

I have several websites, and they all perform well in speed tests. However, I’m facing an issue with Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) on these website1, website2.

I’m using WP Rocket on Astra Theme, which works great on my other sites, but it doesn’t seem to help with this issue. The problem seems to be caused by the slider, and I haven’t been able to fix it.

Does anyone have any suggestions on how to solve this? Maybe a plugin recommendation or optimization tips specifically for sliders?

I read the suggestions in this link, but they didn’t solve the problem.

Thanks in advance!