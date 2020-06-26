How do I show success message after submit and route to a url

kellyshemd: kellyshemd: I run this code that you suggested, the alerts is working but it will not redirect to the url.

Oh yeah, sorry, it seems the form’s default submission action is still being called, so we’ll need to prevent that.

Here is a boiled down example that shows things working as expected.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <link href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.0.0/css/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet"> <title>Demo</title> </head> <body> <div class="container"> <form class="needs-validation" novalidate=""> <div class="form-row"> <div class="col-md-6 mb-3"> <label for="validationCustom01">First name</label> <input class="form-control" id="first_name" name="first_name" placeholder="First Name" required="" type="text"> <div class="valid-feedback"> Looks good! </div> <div class="invalid-feedback"> This is required! </div> </div> </div> <button class="btn btn-primary btn-block" type="submit">Submit</button> </form> </div> <script> const form = document.querySelector('form'); form.addEventListener('submit', function(event) { event.preventDefault(); if (form.checkValidity() === false) { alert("failed"); form.classList.add('was-validated'); } else { alert("sucess"); location.replace("https://www.google.com/"); } }, false); </script> </body> </html>

kellyshemd: kellyshemd: the forms data after submit should go to google sheet but its not working with this new code that you suggested

There is nothing in the code you originally posted that would enter the form’s data into a Google sheet.

Do you have other code that takes care of this?