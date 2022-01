I’m trying to use these instructions to setup a websockets connection on my localhost apache webserver and it’s not working.

I have the mod_proxy_wstunnel and mod_proxy modules turned on.

I get this error.

Uncaught DOMException: Failed to execute ‘send’ on ‘WebSocket’: Still in CONNECTING state. WebSocket connection to ‘ws://socket.localhost/’ failed:

I’m using apache webserver, not nginx or IIS.