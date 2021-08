How do I set up IIS to debug classic ASP?

According to what I have seen on social media, in order for me to set up my computer for writing and debugging Classic ASP, I need to set up IIS a certain way – which I did – and then I have to enable ASP by doing the following:

IIS7 - IIS > ASP > Compilation > Debugging Properties > Enable Server-side Debugging

And I am stuck on this. Please, someone give me an idea of what I need to click on.