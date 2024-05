Hello,

I have three servers like below:

Server-1: 192.168.1.1 Server-2: 192.168.1.2 Server-2: 192.168.1.3

To set up HA, I need 3 manager nodes. I have some questions:

1- Because I need 3 manager nodes, should I run the following command on all three servers?

# docker swarm init --advertise-addr Server-IP

2- Which server should I run the following command on?

# docker swarm join --token <TOKEN> <MANAGER_NODE_IP>:2377

Thank you.