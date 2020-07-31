How do I send a digest auth request using curl?

While searching for a guide I found this example on Wikipedia

GET /dir/index.html HTTP/1.0 Host: localhost Authorization: Digest username="Mufasa", realm="testrealm@host.com", nonce="dcd98b7102dd2f0e8b11d0f600bfb0c093", uri="/dir/index.html", qop=auth, nc=00000001, cnonce="0a4f113b", response="6629fae49393a05397450978507c4ef1", opaque="5ccc069c403ebaf9f0171e9517f40e41"

(it would be great if there is a tool/site that converts requests from this form raw requests to curl command)

this the realm and nonce when I try to send a normal get request to the site.

WWW-Authenticate: Digest realm="device1",nonce="3c5d8f92f03d9f1afd5dd55a7b172ee8", qop="auth", algorithm="MD5"

the response but from a network capture screen shot

After searching online again for a little bit I got that the command should be like this

curl "url" --digest -u {username}:{pass} -vv -d @4.xml -H "Content-Type: text/xml;charset=utf-8"

but I didn’t get where to put the nonce or the realm or the qop or algorithm=“MD5”

while the .xml file contain the post data (in my case it’s a soap action)