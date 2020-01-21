I am trying to learn Angular and have found a tutorial that uses StackBlitz. However when I log in to StackBlitz and look at the files that are being used, I don’t see a SAVE button! How can I save my work?
How do I save at StackBlitz?
Hi there makamo661,
in this image…
you will see towards the right hand side a white arrow
pointing downwards.
If you place your cursor over it you will see this…
Clicking the arrow will open a dialogue box with the options
of “Open with” or “Save File”.
coothead
ThanX, coolhead
I clicked on the arrow that you described but it just downloaded my project and there was no prompt to save. I don’t think it saved the changes that I made before downloading.
Hi there makamo661,
I made a little test addition to the code on line #17
/* this is a coothead test*/
… clicked the arrow, opened the file with Winzip and
then found the appropriate file app.component.ts
It included the addition shown above.
I also so forked it for your examination…
https://stackblitz.com/edit/angular-u3qjve?file=src/app/app.component.ts
coothead
