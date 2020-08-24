How do I save and echo dropdown value in PHP?

Hello,
I have a PHP class that handles my form input. I am able to successfully save text fields into PHP and echo them back. I am not able to echo back select/option dropdown values nor echo them back. I am hoping someone can spot my problem and help me to fix my error. I will attach some code. If you can help I would greatly appreciate your help. Thanks
PHP:
<?php
class Input {
public static function exists($type = 'post') {
switch($type) {
case 'post':
return (!empty($_POST)) ? true : false;
break;
case 'get':
return (!empty($_GET)) ? true : false;
break;
default:
return false;
break;
}
}
public static function get($item) {
if(isset($_POST[$item])) {
return $_POST[$item];
} else if(isset($_GET[$item])) {
return $_GET[$item];
}
return '';
}
}
HTML:
//This one works
<li>
<label for="name" >Name</label>
<p><input type="text" id="name" value="<?php echo escape(Input::get('name')); ?>" name="name"></p>
</li>
//This one does not work
<li>
<label for="species">Species</label>
<select id="species" value="<?php echo escape(Input::get('species')); ?>" name="species" title="select species">
<option value="cat" selected="selected">Cat</option>
<option value="dog">Dog</option>
<option value="raccoon">Raccoon</option>
<option value="fox">Fox</option>
<option value="bear">Bear</option>
</select>
</li>