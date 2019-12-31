How do I return value from file reading and how to remove the first argument on res.write()

Hi guys,
I found these code snippets on the internet and tried to edit it to my specific need but I can’t go any further. Can you please help me solve it.
The first file:
var http = require(‘http’);
var dt = require(’./readfiles’);
http.createServer(function (req, res) {
res.writeHead(200, {‘Content-Type’: ‘text/html’});
res.write(": " + dt.readfiles());
res.end();
}).listen(8080);
The second file:
exports.readfiles = function() {
var fs = require(‘fs’);
var file = ‘text1.txt’;
fs.readFile('./' + file, 'utf-8', function(err, data){
if (err) { console.log(err); }
return data;
});
};
Thank you,