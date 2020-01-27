How do I retrieve "textarea" value from php

dear friend I am getting an error undefined Index: descrp;
could you please look my code and tell why its giving me an error!
<?php
$descript = $_POST['decrp'];
echo var_dump($descript);
require_once 'db.inc.php';
if (isset($_POST['tas-submit'])) {
$task_title = $_POST['task-title'];
$assignTo = $_POST['assign-to[]'];
$startDate =strtotime($_POST['start-date']);
$dueDate = strtotime($_POST['due-date']);
$status = $_POST['status'];
$descript = $_POST['decrp'];
if (empty($task_title || $assign_to || $start_date || $due_date)){
header("Location: ../admin/add-new-task.php?error=emptyfields&start_date".$startDate."&end_date=".$dueDate."&assignto=".$assignTo."&task_title".$task_title, true);
exit();
}
else if (!preg_match("/^[a-zA-Z0-9]*$/", $task_title)) {
header("Location: ../admin/add-new-task.php?error=invalid-Title", true);
exit();
}
elseif (!empty($assignTo)) {
foreach ($assignTo as $empId) {
echo "</br>";
echo "$empId";
}
}
else {
$sql = "INSERT INTO sys_task(task,start_date,due_date,status) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?)";
$stmt = mysqli_stmt_init($conn);
if (!mysqli_stmt_prepare($stmt, $sql,)) {
header("Location: ../admin/add-new-task.php?error=sqlError", true);
exit();
}
else {
mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt, 'siis',$task_title,$startDate,$dueDate,$status);
mysqli_stmt_execute($stmt);
mysqli_stmt_store_result($stmt);
header("Location: ../admin/add-new-task.php?result=Task_is_successfully_added&description={$descript}&start_date=".$startDate."&end_date=".$dueDate."&assignto=".$emp_id."&task_title".$task_title."&status=".$status, true);
exit();
}
}
mysqli_stmt_close($stmt);
mysqli_close($conn);
}