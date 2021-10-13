My word press password doesn’t work again, all attempts i have made to reach my designer is in vain, i just renew my godaddy domain name and my ssl certificate has expired i need to renew it as well, i either want to change the hosting server or retrieve the wp details back. The master recovery email addre4ss is that of my developer. Kindly help me out
How do i retrieve my wp after my developer is no where to be found but password is not working and i have CP details
Welcome to the forums, @alissdglobalab.
Is the hosting for the site in your name or your developers?
In my name
In that case, have you tried explaining the situation to the hosting company and asking if they can help?