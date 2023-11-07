Using
import * as THREE from 'three';
const renderer = new THREE.WebGLRenderer();
renderer.setSize(window.innerWidth, window.innerHeight);
document.body.appendChild(renderer.domElement);
const scene = new THREE.Scene();
const camera = new THREE.PerspectiveCamera(
45,
window.innerWidth / window.innerHeight,
0.1,
1000
);
const axesHelper = new THREE.AxesHelper(5);
scene.add(axesHelper);
camera.position.set(0, -40, 10);
camera.lookAt(0, 0, 0);
const boxGeometry = new THREE.BoxGeometry(2, 2, 2);
const boxMaterial = new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({color: 0xFF00FF});
const box = new THREE.Mesh(boxGeometry, boxMaterial);
box.position.z= 1;
scene.add(box);
const planeGeometry = new THREE.PlaneGeometry(30, 30);
const planeMaterial = new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({color: 0xFFFFFF})
const plane = new THREE.Mesh(planeGeometry, planeMaterial);
scene.add(plane);
renderer.render(scene, camera);
How do I replace the white colored plane, with an imaged plane?