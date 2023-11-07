Using

import * as THREE from 'three'; const renderer = new THREE.WebGLRenderer(); renderer.setSize(window.innerWidth, window.innerHeight); document.body.appendChild(renderer.domElement); const scene = new THREE.Scene(); const camera = new THREE.PerspectiveCamera( 45, window.innerWidth / window.innerHeight, 0.1, 1000 ); const axesHelper = new THREE.AxesHelper(5); scene.add(axesHelper); camera.position.set(0, -40, 10); camera.lookAt(0, 0, 0); const boxGeometry = new THREE.BoxGeometry(2, 2, 2); const boxMaterial = new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({color: 0xFF00FF}); const box = new THREE.Mesh(boxGeometry, boxMaterial); box.position.z= 1; scene.add(box); const planeGeometry = new THREE.PlaneGeometry(30, 30); const planeMaterial = new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({color: 0xFFFFFF}) const plane = new THREE.Mesh(planeGeometry, planeMaterial); scene.add(plane); renderer.render(scene, camera);

How do I replace the white colored plane, with an imaged plane?