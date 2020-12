I found a strange username in my profile that seems to have replaced my info with his/her info, “DmfIR”

When I found the name among Users and tried to delete, I got the result:

Delete Users

You have specified this user for deletion:

ID #98: DmfIR The current user will not be deleted.

There are no valid users selected for deletion.

How do I delete this user? I generated a new password too.