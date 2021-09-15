How do I reflect a rating button that has javascript codes?

Here are the questions that I had while reading through your statement.

With “reflect” I think that you want to copy the state of something

but a rating button is just a button, how would that be reflected?

Now you say reflect a sort button. Is it a rating button or a sort button?

Was one of the rating or sort a mistake?

And that’s only down to the first sentence.

Much more detail is going to be required.

Can you please show us what you have so far?