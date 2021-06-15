How do I reflect a rating button that has javascript codes?

JavaScript
#1

How do I reflect a sort button that has javascript code?
as if it were an iframe just without,load the page. I tried, the clone() jquery, but it didn’t work. The code has to reflect a classification, from one to the other. For example, if a person places the classification in one code, it appears in the other code as well. I appreciate it from now on.

#2

Please show us the code you are using so we can evaluate.

#3

Here are the questions that I had while reading through your statement.

  • With “reflect” I think that you want to copy the state of something
  • but a rating button is just a button, how would that be reflected?
  • Now you say reflect a sort button. Is it a rating button or a sort button?
  • Was one of the rating or sort a mistake?

And that’s only down to the first sentence.

Much more detail is going to be required.
Can you please show us what you have so far?