return $stmt->fetch() !== false;

How do i read this the above php statement? the “!== false” confuses me.

if a record is found an array is returned else false.

is this not enough? why to i need “!== false”???

**return $stmt->fetch() **

Is this not correct?

$result = $stmt->fetch(); if ($result) return $result; else return false;

The “!== false” REALLY confuses me.