How do I prepare for digital marketing interivew?

Hey Guys,

I am new this forum and I want your support.

I completed my graduation and wanted to know more about digital marketing. I think there is never been better time to learn new things and launch your career in Digital marketing. But the question is How do I prepare for digital marketing interview?

Let me tell you,

When I was learning, I tried to follow various online digital marketing guides.To get a job in digital marketing, you need to develop the skills required to work with all online marketing technologies.

According to me, to learn digital marketing you need to become an expert in the following areas:

Search Engine Marketing Content Marketing Inbound Marketing Social Media Marketing Email Marketing Digital Marketing Analytics Tools

You can either opt for digital marketing course or you can also learn digital marketing free. If you are a newbie in digital marketing, then go for the paid way; if you already know the basics of digital marketing, you can also learn digital marketing with google.

Apart from that there are different ways to learn Digital Marketing

Start your own blog

Enroll in paid digital marketing courses

Read digital marketing books

Read digital marketing blogs

Watch videos on YouTube

Do an internship

Follow influencers on social media

Listen to a digital marketing podcast

Watch webinars

I found one video that actually help me a lot. Check the link below for more information.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuHJsAU36xk

Hope this helps you.