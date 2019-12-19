How do I pause an animation?

#1

I am working on a code for a subway map that has moving trains.
I have already made an animation loop, but I want to make it pause for 10 seconds at every station on the map.
So basically I am looking for a sequence that goes like this:

Move 20 px.
Stop for 10 sec.
Move 20 px.
Stop for 10 sec.

window.onload = () => {
    startSetTrain0Animation();
    startSetTrain1Animation();
  };
  
  function startSetTrain0Animation() {
    const refreshRate = 1000 / 60;
    const maxXPosition = 470;
    let rect = document.getElementById('rect0');
    let speedX = 0.02;
    let positionX = 25;
  
    window.setInterval(() => {
      positionX = positionX + speedX;
      if (positionX > maxXPosition || positionX < 25) {
        speedX = speedX * (-1);
      }
      rect.style.top = positionX + 'px';
    }, refreshRate);

  }
#2

Hi,

As you are doing your animating inside a setInterval, it’s going to be tricky to introduce a delay between animations. What you’ll need to do is to cancel the interval once 20px has been moved, introduce a delay, then kick the animation function back off again.

Let me explain that a bit more with a simplified example.

Here’s an animation function similar to yours that bounces a square from left to right over and over again.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
  <meta charset="UTF-8">
  <title>Animation without delay</title>
  <style>
    #container {
      width: 400px;
      height: 50px;
      position: relative;
      background: yellow;
    }
    .square {
      width: 50px;
      height: 50px;
      position: absolute;
      background-color: red;
    }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
  <div id="container">
    <div class="square"></div>
  </div>

  <script>
    function animate(elem) {
      let pos = 0;
      let dir;

      setInterval(() => {
        if (pos === 0) dir = 'right';
        if (pos === 350) dir = 'left';

        dir === 'right' ? pos++ : pos--;
        elem.style.left = `${pos}px`;
      }, 5);
    }

    const square = document.querySelector('.square');
    animate(square);
  </script>
</body>
</html>

As in your example, the animation is being done using setInterval.

Now imagine we wanted to introduce a delay once the square had reached its maximum position at either end, we’d need to modify the script like so:

function sleep(ms) {
  return new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, ms));
}

function animate(elem, pos=0, dir='right') {
  const i = setInterval(async () => {
    dir === 'right' ? pos++ : pos--;
    elem.style.left = `${pos}px`;

    if (pos === 0 || pos === 350) {
      dir = dir === 'right' ? 'left' : 'right';
      clearInterval(i);
      await sleep(2000);
      animate(elem, pos, dir);
    }
  }, 5);
}

const square = document.querySelector('.square');
animate(square);

The sleep function simulates a delay by using the setTimeout method to resolve a Promise after a given number of milliseconds.

The animate function has also been modified to make the anonymous callback passed to setInterval async. This means that within the callback, we can await the sleep function (i.e. pause execution until the allotted time has passed). After that we then tell the function to call itself with the correct parameters.

This gives you:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
  <meta charset="UTF-8">
  <title>Animation with delay</title>
  <style>
    #container {
      width: 400px;
      height: 50px;
      position: relative;
      background: yellow;
    }
    .square {
      width: 50px;
      height: 50px;
      position: absolute;
      background-color: red;
    }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
  <div id="container">
    <div class="square"></div>
  </div>

  <script>
    function sleep(ms) {
      return new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, ms));
    }

    function animate(elem, pos=0, dir='right') {
      const i = setInterval(async () => {
        dir === 'right' ? pos++ : pos--;
        elem.style.left = `${pos}px`;

        if (pos === 0 || pos === 350) {
          dir = dir === 'right' ? 'left' : 'right';
          clearInterval(i);
          await sleep(2000);
          animate(elem, pos, dir);
        }
      }, 5);
    }

    const square = document.querySelector('.square');
    animate(square);
  </script>
</body>
</html>

Which you should hopefully be able to adapt to do what you want.

#3

Thank you so much!
I am going to try it out =)

#4

Ah, one more question.

so I did manage to give the container more stops, by writing ‘right’? ‘right’ : ‘right’ but how do I make it go back again? I tried ‘right’ ? ‘right’ ? ‘right’ ? ‘left’ : ‘right’; But that does not work

        if (pos === 0 || pos === 150  || pos === 250) || pos === 350 {
          dir = dir === 'right' ? 'right' : 'right';
#5

Can you post a working example in CodePen (for example), then I’ll take a look.

#6

Sure. I am sorry it looks messy though.
This is for an exam hand-in, that is due in a few hours, so I didn´t have much time to filter out all the content. I have only deleted all the other html content so that you only have the part I wanna work on.

The list elements got messed up during the transfer to codepen, but I think you get the idea of what I am trying to do. I have a subway map with 12 stops going from top to bottom. I tried adjusting the container so that it would move from top to bottom, The container and square styling is located at line 432 in the css

#7

I see no animation. Am I missing something? I was under the impression that you had it working in one direction.

#8

I did when I used your html and script as an isolated example. But once I started mixing it with my own code, it got messed up.
Here is a clean example.

Eventually this is what I am going for.
line

#9

Nor I. I see no JavaScript.

I’m fairly sure it could be done with CSS keyframes alone with no JavaScript. If the task is to learn some JavaScript rather than achieve a result, do you have some?

#10

I posted a new test code above. The other got messed up because I included it in my big project file, which has a ton of ES6 modules and other stuff =)

I know it can be done with CSS, but the requirement for this project is that everything needs to be coded in ES6.
This is the last part of the code I am struggling with before finishing the project

#11

Aha! the CSS isn’t in the CSS pane and the JavaScript isn’t in the JS pane. AFAIK, that sometimes makes a difference. anyway …

  <style>
    #container {
      width: 400px;
      height: 50px;
      position: relative;
      background: yellow;
    }
    .square {
      width: 50px;
      height: 50px;
      position: absolute;
      background-color: red;
    }
  </style> 

 <script>
    function sleep(ms) {
      return new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, ms));
    }

    function animate(elem, pos=0, dir='right') {
      const i = setInterval(async () => {
        dir === 'right' ? pos++ : pos--;
        elem.style.left = `${pos}px`;

        if (pos === 0 || pos === 150  || pos === 350) {
          dir = dir === 'right' ? 'right' :'right';
          clearInterval(i);
          await sleep(2000);
          animate(elem, pos, dir);
        }
      }, 5);
    }
    const square = document.querySelector('.square');

    animate(square);
  </script>

Sorry I’m lost. It looks like the square moves with pauses OK for me. What is it you want to do?