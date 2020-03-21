How do I pause an animation?

Thanks for the Code Pen.
As you can see, coothead has given you a solution already, but his version only deals with the one train, so I thought I’d post what I had.
There are a couple of things to be aware of.
- You initially had
<div> elements nested in a
<ul> element. This is invalid markup, so I moved them outside of it.
- The code that you posted had two more-or-less identical functions to animate each train. That’s not usually what you want to do (imagine if you had fifty trains). Rather, you should try and write more generic functions and pass in values as variables with sensible names.
That said, here’s a demo.
And here’s teh codes. I’ve commented the JavaScript so you can see what’s going on
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>Animated trains, innit?</title>
<style>
.drift li a{
position:absolute;
color: Black;
text-decoration:none;
padding-left: 50px;
width: 200px;
}
.drift{
position:absolute;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
width:auto%;
background-color: white;
padding-bottom: 10px;
}
.drift li:hover{
background-color:#fff;
}
.drift li {
position:relative;
text-decoration:none;
list-style-type:none;
width:30px;
height:30px;
border:5px solid #900;
border-radius: 100%;
margin-right:50px;
font-size: 1.0em;
margin-top: 10px;
}
.drift li::before {
position: absolute;
content: "";
width:42px;
border-left:5px solid #900;
border-right:0px solid #900;
height:15px;
margin-left:12px;
margin-top:30px;
}
.drift li:last-child::before {
display:none;
}
.drift li:last-child {
margin-right:0px;
}
.vertical ul{
position:absolute;
width:100%;
padding-left:0px;
}
.vertical li a{
position:absolute;
color: white;
padding-left: 40px;
width: 200px;
color:white;
text-decoration:none;
letter-spacing: 1px;
}
.rect {
position: absolute;
transform: translate(-26%, -50%);
width: 34px;
height: 34px;
border-radius: 50%;
margin-left: 12px;
z-index: 3000;
}
.train0, .train1 {
background:green;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div id="rect0" class="rect train0"></div>
<div id="rect1" class="rect train1"></div>
<ul class="drift">
<li><a href="">Christiansbjerg</a></li>
<li><a href="">Katrinebjerg</a></li>
<li><a href="">Universitetet</a></li>
<li><a href="">Fynsgade</a></li>
<li><a href="">Den Gamle By</a></li>
<li><a href="">Folkestedet</a></li>
<li><a href="">Kunsthallen</a></li>
<li><a href="">Bispetorvet</a></li>
<li><a href="">Banetorvet</a></li>
<li><a href="">Ndr. Kirkegård</a></li>
<li><a href="">Risskov</a></li>
<li><a href="">Vejlby</a></li>
</ul>
<script>
function sleep(ms) {
return new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, ms));
}
function startAnimation(opts){
let { el, startPos, endPos, step, dir, duration } = opts;
el.style.top = `${startPos}px`;
function animateToNextStation(currPos) {
// Work out position of next stop
let nextPos;
if (dir === 'down') {
nextPos = currPos + step;
} else {
nextPos = currPos - step;
}
// Move 50px, then pause for 1 second
const i = setInterval(async () => {
dir === 'down' ? currPos++ : currPos--;
el.style.top = `${currPos}px`;
if (currPos === nextPos) {
// We have reached the next station
clearInterval(i);
await sleep(5000);
// Do we need to change direction?
if(startPos < endPos) {
// Our initial position was at the top of the line
if(nextPos >= endPos || nextPos <= startPos) dir = dir === 'up' ? 'down' : 'up';
} else {
// Our initial position was at the bottom of the line
if(nextPos <= endPos || nextPos >= startPos) dir = dir === 'up' ? 'down' : 'up';
}
animateToNextStation(nextPos);
}
}, duration / step);
}
animateToNextStation(startPos);
}
window.onload = () => {
const train0 = document.querySelector('.train0');
const train1 = document.querySelector('.train1');
startAnimation({
el: train0,
startPos: 38,
endPos: 588,
step: 50,
dir: 'down',
duration: 10000
});
startAnimation({
el: train1,
startPos: 588,
endPos: 38,
step: 50,
dir: 'up',
duration: 10000
});
};
</script>
</body>
</html>
HTH. Any questions, let me know.