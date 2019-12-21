How do I pause an animation?

Yeah exactly.

I actually just uploaded my exam project, which sadly has become unfinished, because I spent 3 days trying to figure this out. I would rather have spent that on making the page resposinve, sort of my css files etc.

http://handig.dk/EXAM2019/index.html

If you scroll down to the button saying “tjek driften”, then you will see the current animation that I have, which is the ES6 code I posted in my first post.

I wish I could just use the CSS solution, because that is exactly what I need, but my teacher insist that we ONLY rely on ES6. Even using jquery or react will mean that I fail the exam.

It is night time in my country now, so I am trying to save this project while it is not being checked. It is my first web project, so it annoys the heck out of me that I had to leave it unfinished because a simple animation…

What I want is similar to what you wrote.

In my case I want it to:

move down.

pause

move down

pause

move down

pause

and then once it reach the bottom, I want the same animation, but in reverse,

so:

move up

pause

move up

pause

move up.