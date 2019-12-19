How do I pause an animation?

Hi,

marc87dk: marc87dk: So basically I am looking for a sequence that goes like this: Move 20 px.

Stop for 10 sec.

Move 20 px.

Stop for 10 sec.

As you are doing your animating inside a setInterval , it’s going to be tricky to introduce a delay between animations. What you’ll need to do is to cancel the interval once 20px has been moved, introduce a delay, then kick the animation function back off again.

Let me explain that a bit more with a simplified example.

Here’s an animation function similar to yours that bounces a square from left to right over and over again.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <title>Animation without delay</title> <style> #container { width: 400px; height: 50px; position: relative; background: yellow; } .square { width: 50px; height: 50px; position: absolute; background-color: red; } </style> </head> <body> <div id="container"> <div class="square"></div> </div> <script> function animate(elem) { let pos = 0; let dir; setInterval(() => { if (pos === 0) dir = 'right'; if (pos === 350) dir = 'left'; dir === 'right' ? pos++ : pos--; elem.style.left = `${pos}px`; }, 5); } const square = document.querySelector('.square'); animate(square); </script> </body> </html>

As in your example, the animation is being done using setInterval .

Now imagine we wanted to introduce a delay once the square had reached its maximum position at either end, we’d need to modify the script like so:

function sleep(ms) { return new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, ms)); } function animate(elem, pos=0, dir='right') { const i = setInterval(async () => { dir === 'right' ? pos++ : pos--; elem.style.left = `${pos}px`; if (pos === 0 || pos === 350) { dir = dir === 'right' ? 'left' : 'right'; clearInterval(i); await sleep(2000); animate(elem, pos, dir); } }, 5); } const square = document.querySelector('.square'); animate(square);

The sleep function simulates a delay by using the setTimeout method to resolve a Promise after a given number of milliseconds.

The animate function has also been modified to make the anonymous callback passed to setInterval async. This means that within the callback, we can await the sleep function (i.e. pause execution until the allotted time has passed). After that we then tell the function to call itself with the correct parameters.

This gives you:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <title>Animation with delay</title> <style> #container { width: 400px; height: 50px; position: relative; background: yellow; } .square { width: 50px; height: 50px; position: absolute; background-color: red; } </style> </head> <body> <div id="container"> <div class="square"></div> </div> <script> function sleep(ms) { return new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, ms)); } function animate(elem, pos=0, dir='right') { const i = setInterval(async () => { dir === 'right' ? pos++ : pos--; elem.style.left = `${pos}px`; if (pos === 0 || pos === 350) { dir = dir === 'right' ? 'left' : 'right'; clearInterval(i); await sleep(2000); animate(elem, pos, dir); } }, 5); } const square = document.querySelector('.square'); animate(square); </script> </body> </html>

Which you should hopefully be able to adapt to do what you want.