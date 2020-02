Hi,

How do I pass the input value of form field to a variable in another page( I mean thank you page).

The form is located on the right rail of this link: https://responsivemts.com/cookingalarm/

Values should be stored in the below variables in the thank you page(Co-reg).

var rm_fname = “”; //First Name

var rm_lname = “”; //Last Name

var rm_email = “”; //Email Address

Please assist