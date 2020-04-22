How do I pass multiple values of PHP variables to JavaScript?

This is how I performed this task and my code is given below?
HTML SECTION:
<?php $id = $row['id']; ?>
<?php $from = $row['r_a']; ?>
<?php $to = $row['r_b']; ?>
<?php $dis = $row['r_dis']; ?>
<td>
<?php
echo "<a href='#' onclick = toEdit({$id},'$from','$to',{$dis}) data-toggle='modal' data-target='.bs-example-modal-sm' name='submit' class='badge badge-light btn'>Edit</a>";
?>
</td>
JavaScript SECTION
<script type="text/javascript">
function toEdit(id,f,t,dis) {
alert(id);
alert(dis);
alert(f);
alert(t);
}
but alert is not working And I think probably it’s not working due to this unexpected “Quotations”
This is unexpected Quotation Image in inspect Element