How do I pass multiple values of PHP variables to JavaScript?

This scheme works well for me. I create a JSON encoded array of values and embed that as data attribute of the clickable button, so that Java can parse that array. In your case there is already an array $row that can be encoded and passed:

$row_json = htmlspecialchars(json_encode($row)); echo '<button id = "edit_button" data-json = "'.$row_json.'" class = "prettyclass">Edit</button>";

and then in Java --I’m in WP so I use jquery–