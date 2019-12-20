How do i open a website template for live preview in a php file?

Hello, everyone i hope you all fine.

I have build a website where i add website templates in a folder name it “templates” in web template information page i have add a “Live Preview” button and also create another php file name it preview.php where i want to display my that template without redirecting to given web template path i want to show it in that file i tried require and include but it only get index.html file but but other files like css js images and others.

So, is their any way to show web template in this way.

This way my url becomes something like this

localhost/preview.php?template=mywebsite

I dont want to display a complete directory of file in a url which is something redirect but i dont want to redirect i just want to open it in that file(preview.php).

I tried my best to explain, if you find something confusing comment it and i will explain it again.

Thank you all who help me solve this problem.