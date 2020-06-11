How do I modify an icons used as links back to text in @media query

I want to make this web page im designing responsive for mobile screen by changing the social-icons used as links( which is responsive in other screen sizes- laptops, tablets) to text links for mobile screen design in @media query.
Hi adefesoq,
I think we need a little more info to give a specific answer.
Could you post a code snippet of the html for the icons together with the css for them?
1 Like
Hello Erik_J,
I’m new here and I don’t know how to post a code snippet on here. I’d be happy if you can put me through