How do I make this scheduler in PHP and MySQL?

I’m guessing the problem here is that you have both a tick and a cross in every cell, where you actually want a tick or a cross, depending on whether the timeslot is selected. Is that it?

I think you need to check the data from your database, and have a condition to display accordingly.

Since I dont know your table/database, I cant give specific advice on exactly how to do that.

But I do have some observations on your existing code, in how things could improve, and possibly make your task simpler.

First, try to separate your logic from your HTML more, things such as setting arrays for days and times can be done previously to creating a table.

for ($i=0;$i<COUNT($days);$i++) {

What’s this? This is a typical use case for foreach , the for is an overcomplication here.

$get_class_schedule=getData("SELECT * FROM acadsoc_class_schedule WHERE username=?",array($_SESSION['username']));

I’m guessing that the getData() function performs a prepare, then an execute. Such functions can be a convienient way to use prepared statements, I use one myself in an extended PDO class, and it’s nice for one-off queries and saves lines of code.

But, in the context of a loop, or in this case a loop within a loop, it is quite inneffcient. One of the great things about prepared statements is, you can make the database more efficient by preparing a query just once, then executing several times with different data for the placeholder.

So, prepare only once, outside of the loop. Then execute that same statement multiple times, within the loop.

However, in this case, the data (username column) does not change within the loop. So you only need execute the query once, not for every cell in the table.

Again, this is a case for removing the logic from the HTML, to some place previous. You both clean up the code, and save resources by only calling the database once, as required.

Now looking at your HTML, you seem to have multiple forms within your table, one for every cell. That’s a lot of forms, with nothing to identify them apart.

What I believe you should have is one form, then each table cell has a checkbox, instead of two buttons, where the values make up an array. There should be no need for the hidden inputs and buttons here.

The checkboxes should be checked or not, according to selection.

The bit that puzzles me is, you seem to have no means get data for the check being on or off. Where is this data?