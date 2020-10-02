How do I make this scheduler in PHP and MySQL?

PHP
,
#1

This is my scheduler

image
image1070×200 10.2 KB

And I want to this in this way

image
image1366×134 9.3 KB

The X button means Delete and it is existing in the database and the CHECK button is to add data in the database

This is my code in the first picture

<table class="table table-bordered table-hoverable table-striped" id="tblClassScheduler">
                    <thead>
                       <tr>
                        <?php
                            $days=array("Monday","Tuesday","Wednesday","Thursday","Friday","Saturday","Sunday");
                            for ($i=0;$i<COUNT($days);$i++) { 
                                echo "<th>".$days[$i]."</th>";
                            }
                         ?>
                       </tr>
                    </thead>
                    <tbody>
                        <?php
                            $timer_schedule=create_time_range("08:00","22:00","30 mins","12");
                            foreach ($timer_schedule as $value) {
                                echo "<tr>";
                                for ($a=0;$a<COUNT($days);$a++) { 
                                    $get_class_schedule=getData("SELECT * FROM acadsoc_class_schedule WHERE username=?",array($_SESSION['username']));
                                ?>
                                <td>
                                	<form method="POST">
                                        <input type="text" name="class_time" value="<?php echo $value; ?>" hidden><br>
                                        <label><?php echo $value; ?></label>
                                        <input type="text" name="class_day" value="<?php echo $days[$a] ?>" hidden>
                                        <button class="btn btn-sm btn-primary" style='padding: 1px 6px;'  name="save_multiple_schedule" data-toggle="tooltip" data-placement="top" data-original-title="Add Schedule" title="Add Schedule"><span class="fas fa-check"></span></button>
                                        <button class="btn btn-sm btn-danger" style='padding: 1px 6px;'  name="delete_schedule" ata-toggle="tooltip" data-placement="top" data-original-title="Delete Schedule" title="Delete Schedule"><span class="fas fa-close"></span></button>
                                    </form>
                                </td>
                                <?php
                            	}
                                echo "</tr>";
                            }
                        ?>
                    </tbody>
                </table>