How do I make this in PHP Array and MySQL?

Here is my code

<table class="table table-bordered table-striped table-hover" id="tblSchedule">
    <thead>
        <tr>
            <?php
                $days=array("Monday","Tuesday","Wednesday","Thursday","Friday","Saturday","Sunday");
                for ($i=0;$i<COUNT($days);$i++) { 
                    echo "<th>".$days[$i]."</th>";
                }
            ?>
        </tr>
    </thead>
    <tbody>
       <?php
            $days=array("Monday","Tuesday","Wednesday","Thursday","Friday","Saturday","Sunday");
            echo "<tr>";
            for ($x=0;$x<COUNT($days);$x++) { 
                $get_schedule=getData("SELECT * FROM acadsoc_class_schedule WHERE class_day=? AND username=?",array($days[$x],$_SESSION['username']));
                foreach ($get_schedule as $schedule) {
                    echo "<tr>";
                        echo "<td>".$schedule->class_time."</td>";
                    echo "</tr>";
                }
            }
            echo "</tr>";
        ?> 
    </tbody>
</table>
Not really sure what you’re asking. You’re asking about making an array, but your code is creating an HTML table.

Yeah, making an array to create a HTML Table