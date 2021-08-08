I’m going to add a Wordpress folder to my Bluehost site, and play around with making a page. Once I have the page design teh way I like, then I’ll turn it into the site’s home page.

Basically, go from http://www.mydomain.com/testsite/index.html to http://www.domain.com/index.html

How do I make the test subfolder into the home page for the root of the domain?