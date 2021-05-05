How do I make the test subfolder into the home page for the root of the domain?

CMS & WordPress
#1

I’m going to add a Wordpress folder to my Bluehost site, and play around with making a page. Once I have the page design teh way I like, then I’ll turn it into the site’s home page.

Basically, go from http://www.mydomain.com/testsite/index.html to http://www.domain.com/index.html

#2

Well if you create the page using WordPress as a page or post, you can then go to Settings > Reading and on that page you will see a spot at the top where you can change your homepage to a static page or post. A quick article to show you is here…

Just scroll to the section about “How to Set a Static Homepage”

Now if you are trying to create a stand alone HTML file that is outside of WordPress and have WordPress pick it up as a homepage, that probably isn’t going to work.

#3

It’s not really clear which of these methods answer my question. They don’t move content from a sub-folder to the home page. I may just be thinking of this in the wrong way.

#4

Well WordPress is a system that keeps track of its pages. The home page in this case is not a stand alone HTML page with a .html extension. You would create the page using WordPress (logging into WordPress, add new page, create the page and then in settings tell WordPress that the new page is homepage). You wouldn’t be creating your files in some subfolder or anything. You have to create them on the platform itself.

Hopefully that makes sense. :slight_smile:

Edit: The page you create can be private of course until you are ready to publish it live. So you can login, work on it, preview it and such and when it all looks good, publish it and then switch it over in settings. Again, you would follow the directions under the subtopic “How to Set a Static Homepage”