How do I make the 'banner' smaller and change the color?

posweyb: posweyb: When I ran the css validator, I got tons of warnings with all those prefixes.

Yes prefixes are not valid css but they are often used before the real property becomes fully established in all modern browsers. Originally prefixes were never meant to be used except for testing new properties out but too many people used them anyway and now we are stuck with them.

You can remove those prefixes as they are well established. You can always check on caniuse and see how well the property is supported and them make your decision whether to include them or not.

The validator will throw an error as they are not valid but there is an option on the validator to suppress warnings for prefixes because they are so common. The danger with leaving prefixes in place is that they bloat the code and are likely never to be removed. There is also the danger that the specs changes during a prefix stage and you end up with a broken version instead of the real version.

Also think of the validator as a tool and even if it throws up an error its up to you to decide whether you can live with that error because you know the cause and effect.

posweyb: posweyb: Also, somehow I have lost the opacity on the slides (which I want)

I probably confused you when I misunderstood your requirements. The opacity setting is here.

@keyframes fade { from {opacity: .4} to {opacity: 1} }

Remember you had set the timing to 60s which means the image transitioned from .4 opacity to fully opaque over 60 seconds. However you were sliding to a new image before that transition had finished resulting in the opacity still being around .5 or so.

If you adjust the 1 down to about .6 (or whatever you need) then it will still have partial opacity.

@keyframes fade { from {opacity: .4} to {opacity:.6} }

However that effect will likely be unnoticeable as there is little change from .4 to .6 and thus renders the keyframes redundant. If you just want a constant .4 opacity then remove the keyframes and the animation property values code and set a default opacity.

.fade { opacity:0.4; }

It all depends what you intended