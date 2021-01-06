How do I make the 'banner' smaller and change the color?

HTML & CSS
#1

https://www.posweyb.net/ I thought I understood what was dictating the height of the banner in which the slideshow is. But I can’t seem to understand what I need to change or how to change the color. I put a horizontal rule in so I can differentiate it from the next section down…I want to make the banner height smaller, closer to the height of the slideshow.

#2

Try removing the vertical padding on the banner. :slight_smile:

Do you mean the opacity of the images?

That’s probably controlled by the slideshow Javascript, you’ll see a color flash if you refresh the page.

2 Likes
#3

If you mean the opacity that has been placed on the image then that is caused by this keyframe rule in your code.

/* Fading animation */
.fade {
  -webkit-animation-name: fade;
  -webkit-animation-duration:60s;
  animation-name: fade;
  animation-duration: 60s;
}

@-webkit-keyframes fade {
  from {opacity: .4}
  to {opacity: 100}
}

@keyframes fade {
  from {opacity: .4}
  to {opacity: 100}
}

The animation is taking 60 seconds and starts from .4 opacity. As the slideshow changes every 5 seconds or so the element will never become fully opaque. I would suggest reducing the time down to 1second (1s) or whatever suits your eye.:slight_smile:

You don’t need the prefixes for those rules these days either so the code could be reduced to this:

/* Fading animation */
.fade {
  animation-name: fade;
  animation-duration: 1s;
}
@keyframes fade {
  from {opacity: .4}
  to {opacity: 1}
}

Note that opacity values range from zero to one (or from 0% to 100%) so the 100 is interpreted as 1 (although I guess a browser could ignore it as an incorrect value but most don’t).

2 Likes
#4

Thank you, actually I meant the background color of the whole banner, but I figured that out based on how to change the height. With respect to removing prefixes on the rules. When I ran the css validator, I got tons of warnings with all those prefixes. Does it mean that I can remove all the following prefixes?

-moz-transition: color 0.2s ease-in-out;
-webkit-transition: color 0.2s ease-in-out;
-ms-transition: color 0.2s ease-in-out;