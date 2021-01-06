How do I make the 'banner' smaller and change the color?

https://www.posweyb.net/ I thought I understood what was dictating the height of the banner in which the slideshow is. But I can’t seem to understand what I need to change or how to change the color. I put a horizontal rule in so I can differentiate it from the next section down…I want to make the banner height smaller, closer to the height of the slideshow.
Try removing the vertical padding on the banner.
Do you mean the opacity of the images?
That’s probably controlled by the slideshow Javascript, you’ll see a color flash if you refresh the page.
If you mean the opacity that has been placed on the image then that is caused by this keyframe rule in your code.
/* Fading animation */
.fade {
-webkit-animation-name: fade;
-webkit-animation-duration:60s;
animation-name: fade;
animation-duration: 60s;
}
@-webkit-keyframes fade {
from {opacity: .4}
to {opacity: 100}
}
@keyframes fade {
from {opacity: .4}
to {opacity: 100}
}
The animation is taking 60 seconds and starts from .4 opacity. As the slideshow changes every 5 seconds or so the element will never become fully opaque. I would suggest reducing the time down to 1second (1s) or whatever suits your eye.
You don’t need the prefixes for those rules these days either so the code could be reduced to this:
/* Fading animation */
.fade {
animation-name: fade;
animation-duration: 1s;
}
@keyframes fade {
from {opacity: .4}
to {opacity: 1}
}
Note that opacity values range from zero to one (or from 0% to 100%) so the 100 is interpreted as 1 (although I guess a browser could ignore it as an incorrect value but most don’t).