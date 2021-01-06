How do I make the 'banner' smaller and change the color?

posweyb: posweyb: or how to change the color. I

If you mean the opacity that has been placed on the image then that is caused by this keyframe rule in your code.

/* Fading animation */ .fade { -webkit-animation-name: fade; -webkit-animation-duration:60s; animation-name: fade; animation-duration: 60s; } @-webkit-keyframes fade { from {opacity: .4} to {opacity: 100} } @keyframes fade { from {opacity: .4} to {opacity: 100} }

The animation is taking 60 seconds and starts from .4 opacity. As the slideshow changes every 5 seconds or so the element will never become fully opaque. I would suggest reducing the time down to 1second (1s) or whatever suits your eye.

You don’t need the prefixes for those rules these days either so the code could be reduced to this:

/* Fading animation */ .fade { animation-name: fade; animation-duration: 1s; } @keyframes fade { from {opacity: .4} to {opacity: 1} }

Note that opacity values range from zero to one (or from 0% to 100%) so the 100 is interpreted as 1 (although I guess a browser could ignore it as an incorrect value but most don’t).