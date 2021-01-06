How do I make the 'banner' smaller and change the color?

HTML & CSS
#1

https://www.posweyb.net/ I thought I understood what was dictating the height of the banner in which the slideshow is. But I can’t seem to understand what I need to change or how to change the color. I put a horizontal rule in so I can differentiate it from the next section down…I want to make the banner height smaller, closer to the height of the slideshow.

#2

Try removing the vertical padding on the banner. :slight_smile:

Do you mean the opacity of the images?

That’s probably controlled by the slideshow Javascript, you’ll see a color flash if you refresh the page.