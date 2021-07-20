How do I make it?

m_hutley: m_hutley: You should be checking the table WHERE the subject = :sb AND id=:id in your SELECT query then. Otherwise, it’s just looking for anyone who’s got that subject set, not this specific user ID.

I’m a bit confused at the layout here. If the OP is just building up a table of subjects, they may be trying to ensure that they don’t have two subjects with the same name, to remove confusion if they’re sticking them in a drop-down list for example. At that point, they only care that the subject name is not duplicate. On the other hand, if we’re building some kind of timetabling system, or a list of subjects per student, then as you say there is a need to match the id and the subject. Some idea of the table layout would be useful.

I’m not sure now of the difference between id and subject_code .