How do I make it?

PHP
When I change note, it let me change the name without saying
" you have the same lessons on the lessons list"

$stm = $db->prepare("SELECT * FROM subjects WHERE subject=:sb");

<?php include_once 'header.php'; ?>
<?php include_once 'sidebar.php'; ?>
<?php include_once 'navtop.php'; ?>
<?php include_once 'class.token.php'; ?>
<?php
@$id = isset($_GET['id']) && is_numeric($_GET['id']) ? (int)$_GET['id'] : 1;
if ($id) {
  $stm = $db->prepare("SELECT * FROM subjects WHERE id=:id");
  $stm->bindParam(":id", $id, PDO::PARAM_STR);
  $stm->execute();
  $row = $stm->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
}
 ?>
                <div class="container-fluid">
                  <div class="card shadow mb-4 text-right">
                    <div class="card-header py-3">
                      <h6 class="m-0 font-weight-bold text-gray-800">add sebject</h6>
                    </div>
                    <div class="card-body">
                      <?php
                          if (isset($_POST['sub2'])) {
                          if(Token::check($_POST['token']) AND !empty($_POST['token'])){
                            $sb=@output($_POST['sb']);
                            $note=@output($_POST['note']);
                            if(!empty($sb)){
                             $stm = $db->prepare("SELECT * FROM subjects WHERE subject=:sb");
                             $stm->bindParam(":sb", $sb, PDO::PARAM_STR);
                             $stm->execute();
                             $rowCount = $stm->rowCount();
                            if($rowCount == 0){
                                $stm = $db->prepare("UPDATE subjects SET subject=:sb,description=:note WHERE id=:id");
                                $stm->bindParam(":sb", $sb, PDO::PARAM_STR);
                                $stm->bindParam(":note", $note, PDO::PARAM_STR);
                                $stm->bindParam(":id", $id, PDO::PARAM_STR);
                                $stm->execute();

                                echo "added";
                                $db = null;
                              direct("./subject_list.php");
                             }else {
                               echo "you have the same lessons on the lessons list";
                           }
                          }else {
                            echo "empty";
                          }
                          }else {
                           echo "try again";

                          }
                        }
                        ?>
                      <div class="container">
                        <form method="post" action="">
                          <input type="hidden" name="dat" min="1" step="1" class="form-control"id="start" placeholder="date">
                        <div class="form-group">
                           <label for="leavetype">lesson code</label>
                          <input id="leavetype" type="text" name="cod" value="<?php echo $row['subject_code']; ?>" class="validate form-control" readonly>
                        </div>
                        <div class="form-group">
                           <label for="leavetype">lesson</label>
                          <input id="leavetype" type="text" name="sb" value="<?php echo $row['subject']; ?>" class="validate form-control">
                        </div>
                        <div class="form-group">
                           <label for="deptshortname">note</label>
                          <textarea id="textarea1" name="note" class="materialize-textarea form-control" length="500" ><?php echo $row['description']; ?></textarea>
                        </div>
                        <input type="hidden" name="token" value="<?php echo Token::create(); ?>">
                        <p align="center"><button type="submit" name="sub2" class="btn btn-primary" id="butsave">edite</button></p>
                      </form>
                      </div>
                  </div>
                </div>
                <!-- /.container-fluid -->
                <script type="text/javascript">
                $('#start').daterangepicker({
                  singleDatePicker: true,
                  locale: { format: "YYYY-MM-DD" }
                  //startDate: moment().subtract(6, 'days')
                });
                </script>
            </div>
<?php include_once 'footer.php'; ?>
Are your id and subject fields really strings?

What is in the various variables when you debug the code? Does it produce the correct results if you run the queries, with those values, in something like phpmyadmin?

How can I make me renote that it doesn’t say it have the same lessons
What conditions should I use?

