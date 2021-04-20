How do I make it?

PHP
#1

When I change note, it let me change the name without saying
" you have the same lessons on the lessons list"

$stm = $db->prepare("SELECT * FROM subjects WHERE subject=:sb");

full code

<?php
@$id = isset($_GET['id']) && is_numeric($_GET['id']) ? (int)$_GET['id'] : 1;
if ($id) {
  $stm = $db->prepare("SELECT * FROM subjects WHERE id=:id");
  $stm->bindParam(":id", $id, PDO::PARAM_STR);
  $stm->execute();
  $row = $stm->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
}
 ?>
                      <?php
                          if (isset($_POST['sub2'])) {
                          if(Token::check($_POST['token']) AND !empty($_POST['token'])){
                            $sb=@output($_POST['sb']);
                            $note=@output($_POST['note']);
                            if(!empty($sb)){
                             $stm = $db->prepare("SELECT * FROM subjects WHERE subject=:sb");
                             $stm->bindParam(":sb", $sb, PDO::PARAM_STR);
                             $stm->execute();
                             $rowCount = $stm->rowCount();
                            if($rowCount == 0){
                                $stm = $db->prepare("UPDATE subjects SET subject=:sb,description=:note WHERE id=:id");
                                $stm->bindParam(":sb", $sb, PDO::PARAM_STR);
                                $stm->bindParam(":note", $note, PDO::PARAM_STR);
                                $stm->bindParam(":id", $id, PDO::PARAM_STR);
                                $stm->execute();

                                echo "added";
                                $db = null;
                              direct("./subject_list.php");
                             }else {
                               echo "you have the same lessons on the lessons list";
                           }
                          }else {
                            echo "empty";
                          }
                          }else {
                           echo "try again";

                          }
                        }
                        ?>
                      <div class="container">
                        <form method="post" action="">
                          <input type="hidden" name="dat" min="1" step="1" class="form-control"id="start" placeholder="date">
                        <div class="form-group">
                           <label for="leavetype">lesson code</label>
                          <input id="leavetype" type="text" name="cod" value="<?php echo $row['subject_code']; ?>" class="validate form-control" readonly>
                        </div>
                        <div class="form-group">
                           <label for="leavetype">lesson</label>
                          <input id="leavetype" type="text" name="sb" value="<?php echo $row['subject']; ?>" class="validate form-control">
                        </div>
                        <div class="form-group">
                           <label for="deptshortname">note</label>
                          <textarea id="textarea1" name="note" class="materialize-textarea form-control" length="500" ><?php echo $row['description']; ?></textarea>
                        </div>
                        <input type="hidden" name="token" value="<?php echo Token::create(); ?>">
                        <p align="center"><button type="submit" name="sub2" class="btn btn-primary" id="butsave">edite</button></p>
                      </form>
                      </div>
